Do Pro Athletes Deserve ‘Preferential Treatment’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early?

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says NBA and NFL athletes deserve preferential treatment with COVID-19 vaccines … claiming it’s only fair considering how much they pay in taxes.
The NBA is currently dealing with a COVID nightmare … with at least 10 games being postponed due to positive tests or close contacts through less than a month of play.
The “Inside The NBA” analysts were discussing the status of the league following the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game Thursday night … when Chuck gave his eye-opening take.