Do Pro Athletes Deserve ‘Preferential Treatment’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early?

Charles Barkley says professional athletes deserve should get the COVID-19 vaccine early.

He added “Listen, as much taxes as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment”.

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with Charles?

Source

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says NBA and NFL athletes deserve preferential treatment with COVID-19 vaccines … claiming it’s only fair considering how much they pay in taxes.

The NBA is currently dealing with a COVID nightmare … with at least 10 games being postponed due to positive tests or close contacts through less than a month of play.

The “Inside The NBA” analysts were discussing the status of the league following the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game Thursday night … when Chuck gave his eye-opening take.

