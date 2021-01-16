CLOSE
Mattel Unveils Barbie Doll Honoring Maya Angelou

Garden Party Celebration For Dr. Maya Angelou's 82nd Birthday

Mattel is debuting a new Barbie doll of the late Maya Angelou. The doll will be holding her famous book, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings. The new doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women series.

Angelou was one of the world’s most revered Black women. Among her accomplishments, Angelou published seven autobiographies, essays, and several books of poetry. Angelou also received dozens of awards for her work and more than 50 honorary degrees. The author was also personally tapped by former President Bill Clinton to write and recite a poem at his inauguration n 1993.

The Inspiring Women Series by Mattel also celebrates singer Ella Fitzgerald, statistician Florence Nightingale, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, activist Susan B. Anthony, tennis star Billie Jean King, and astronaut Sally Ride.

