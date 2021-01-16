Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About Struggling With Grief

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s been almost a year since Kobe and Gianna Bryant were tragically killed, and Vanessa Bryant recently opened up to talk about dealing with grief.

She wrote in her Instagram stories, “Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive.”

She added, “I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

