Dr.Dre Released from Hospital To Home Monitoring

Dr. Dre is finally out of the hospital following his brain aneurysm. Although he is better, he has medical professionals monitoring him 24/7. There is still no word on what caused the brain to bleed, which is why he is now under constant monitoring.
Sources close to Dre tell TMZ … he went home Friday and while he’s on the road to recovery, he still needs attention. We’re told there are medical professionals at his home who will monitor him 24/7 for the next few weeks to make sure he’s okay.
Our sources tell us Dre was in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. until Wednesday, when he was then moved to a private room at the hospital. Although he’s been released, we’re told doctors still don’t know what triggered the brain bleed — and that’s part of the reason for the at-home care.