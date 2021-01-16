Dr.Dre Released from Hospital To Home Monitoring

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dr. Dre is finally out of the hospital following his brain aneurysm. Although he is better, he has medical professionals monitoring him 24/7. There is still no word on what caused the brain to bleed, which is why he is now under constant monitoring.

Source

Sources close to Dre tell TMZ … he went home Friday and while he’s on the road to recovery, he still needs attention. We’re told there are medical professionals at his home who will monitor him 24/7 for the next few weeks to make sure he’s okay.

Our sources tell us Dre was in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. until Wednesday, when he was then moved to a private room at the hospital. Although he’s been released, we’re told doctors still don’t know what triggered the brain bleed — and that’s part of the reason for the at-home care.

