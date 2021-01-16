Trump Can’t Tweet, But Joe Biden Can! New Tweet Alert!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There’s a new way to keep up with what Joe Biden is up to leading up to Inauguration.

From now until January 20, fans can follow him at @PresElectBiden.

The Biden campaign is unhappy with the move, which marks a change from the previous transition from Barack Obama.

The new account, @PresElectBiden, will transform into the official @POTUS (President of the United States) one on inauguration day on 20 January.

In its first six hours online it gained nearly 400,000 followers.

Mr Biden’s own account has 24 million followers.

His team has also registered new accounts – @FLOTUSBiden for the future first lady, Jill Biden, and for the first time, @SecondGentleman, for Ms Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff.

