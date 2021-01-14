CLOSE
Marlon Wayans Shares How Returning To The Stage Helped Him Cope With The Loss Of His Mother

Marlon Wayans joins the show to discuss the current state of his career, coping with the loss of his mother, and his upcoming comedy tour. Despite what fans may think, Marlon shares that he feels like he hasn’t made it yet.  He also shares the journey he’s taken to coping with the recent death of his mother.

Hear Marlon get very real about his emotions and what’s next for his comedy career.

 

