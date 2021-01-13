CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Season 5 Of HBO’s Insecure Will Be Its Last

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Josh Blanchard

Season 5 Of HBO’s Insecure Will Be Its Last

 

Ugh. How dare Issa Rae glow up right in front of our eyes!?

From her YouTube phenom #AwkwardBlackGirl to officially getting that BAG with ‘Insecure’ at HBO, the Emmy nominated actress announced she will be ending the series soon. The critically-acclaimed comedy is scheduled to begin production of its final season later this month and debut later this year.

 

Summer Jamz 18

Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz Coming Up

 

Okay it’s going down once and for all! Verzuz announced Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will go hit for hit Thursday January 21st!

The highly anticipated battle will go down rain, sleet, hail or snow! The flyer emphasizes this is the “new and final” date. Good! Because we’re ready for season two of Verzuz.

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Season 5 Of HBO’s Insecure Will Be Its Last  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know…
 6 hours ago
01.14.21
Issa Rae Tapped For Next MasterClass, Announces ‘Insecure’…
 15 hours ago
01.14.21
Chris Rivers “Gappy Birthday,” Bree Runway ft. Missy…
 17 hours ago
01.14.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 18 hours ago
01.14.21
Photos
Close