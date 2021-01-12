Megan Thee Stallion’s Old Audition Video For ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Hit Internet

She’s currently one of the most sought after rap artists in the industry, but Megan Thee Stallion could have walked down another career path had her reality television dreams come true. The Houston Hottie’s star has continued to rise with each new project, endorsement deal, fashion line, and magazine cover—and with Roc Nation, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé in her corner, it’s difficult not to succeed. On Monday (January 11), VH1 unlocked the vault and shared a video clip showing that at one time, Megan auditioned to be a member of their Love & Hip Hop series and the network posted her pitch.
White Lady On Fox Says Domestic Terrorists Who Attacked U.S. Capitol Are Just Scared
Hi Ainsley, I'm one of the 81 million people -- I know, math is hard, but 81 > 75 -- that voted for Biden.— Gary Tyrrell 📎 (@fleenguy) January 8, 2021
I've spent four years hearing those same scared confused people telling me "cry harder" and "fuck your feelings" and promising to kill me and people I love.
Know what?
I didn't hear Ainsley Earhardt say "black Americans are frustrated, they have lived for centuries in a system of institutional racism," when riots happened in the spring/summer.— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) January 8, 2021
You mean these people, Ainsley? pic.twitter.com/ddT3aXcdZV— Thom, Anti-Seditionist & the People Who Love Them (@ThomboyD) January 8, 2021
Me: So Fucking What? The rest of America is not responsible for the delusional paranoia of the average Fox viewer. Ainsley helped create these idiotic fantasies, crowbarred them into these moron’s heads and now WE’RE responsible for making them Feel Better? Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck off https://t.co/1KVoq7QCyS— Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) January 8, 2021
..so it’s totally cool that they stormed the Capitol, tried to blow up other buildings, brought zip ties to kidnap people, because they’re “scared”” SHUT THE FUCK UP AINSLEY. https://t.co/1Bec4gITt7— Megan (@justcuriousden) January 8, 2021
80,000,000 people have been appalled and terrified for five years. Sit down, Ainsley.— Kevin (@kevin_cracknell) January 8, 2021
So Ainsley is trying to justify treason? This is who they are. Fascists. pic.twitter.com/Dt8Xt0XgLz— CarrieT 🇺🇸 (@UclaBruin1998) January 8, 2021
In short, it’s an election. You think the people who voted for Mondale, Dukakis, Gore, Kerry & HRC didn’t feel the same way? Did Ainsley Earnhardt express the same sympathy for Clinton voters after 2016? I bet not. https://t.co/iHo63TZXVn— Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) January 8, 2021
Ainsley Earhardt shorter: "Our feelings are hurt so overthrowing American democracy is okay and just"— Jack 🇺🇸😷 (@jackresists) January 8, 2021
Someone needs to tell Ainsley Earhardt that in 2016 the Democrats were scared and pissed off that we ended up with Dummy. Did we go off and riot? No! These idiots storming the Capitol were terrorists plain and simple. No damn sympathy is WARRANTED.— KT (@sloyoroll01973) January 8, 2021
What? Why do Trump supporters get to be so special? When more people voted for Hillary in 2016, and she lost still, was Ainsley concerned about them? I believe the prevailing mantra from back then was “fuck your feelings”... https://t.co/5VJDHzZcz9— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) January 8, 2021
When the shoe was on the other foot they said “fuck your feelings” and celebrated owning the Libs and they didn’t do that because of policy differences, they did it because they’re assholes so tell Ainsley not worry to worry... it won’t be forgotten— AKing 🇺🇸 (@aking4democracy) January 8, 2021
As I understand Ainsley Earhardt:— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 8, 2021
The white people who stormed the Capitol and tried to overthrow the government are "worried" about their country and "confused and heartbroken."
But the Black people who don't want to be killed by police are racist vigilantes and lawless thugs. https://t.co/BMtDOyG7uR
@ainsleyearhardt— 😷 (@viewfromaperch) January 8, 2021
Hey Ainsley, are these seditious savages part of your Trump 75 million snowflake sensitive babies?????! pic.twitter.com/6ZFRrYsp9P
Hey Ainsley, you mean these people are heartbroken? Well, their shirts say it all. Trump supporters are the snowiest snowflakes of them all. @ainsleyearhardt pic.twitter.com/Ywa9JpdvtM— Emma Lucaci (@emma_lucaci) January 8, 2021