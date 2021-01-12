CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Megan Thee Stallion's Old Audition Video For 'Love & Hip Hop' Hit Internet

She’s currently one of the most sought after rap artists in the industry, but Megan Thee Stallion could have walked down another career path had her reality television dreams come true. The Houston Hottie’s star has continued to rise with each new project, endorsement deal, fashion line, and magazine cover—and with Roc Nation, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé in her corner, it’s difficult not to succeed. On Monday (January 11), VH1 unlocked the vault and shared a video clip showing that at one time, Megan auditioned to be a member of their Love & Hip Hop series and the network posted her pitch.

