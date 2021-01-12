CLOSE
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Advises People NOT To Attend The Inauguration

This inauguration will be historic. Not only are we evicting a tyrant from the White House, but it will also be the first time a Black woman has held the office of Vice President. And under normal circumstances, Black women would have shown up and showed out to be there to commemorate the occasion.

But this year is different. We’re still in the midst of a pandemic, which is disproportionately affecting Black folks.

And after Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol, the risks are even greater.

Judging by the actions of the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol, I think it’s safe to assume that the January 6, wasn’t the only raid they had planned.

The inauguration might also be a target. Not only will Joe Biden be there, so will his supporters.

Now, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging people to avoid the inauguration all together, encouraging them instead, to watch the event virtually.

In a tweet, Bowser shared a graphic that read: “We are asking Americans NOT TO COME TO WASHINGTON, DC for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 20, and to instead participate virtually.”

Bowser shared this request in her Situational Update, where she also discussed the rollout of the COVID vaccine for elderly DC residents.

Bowser’s request comes as the FBI has issued a bulletin stating that there are plans for “armed protests” (which sounds like attacks to me) at all 50 state capitals ahead of the inauguration.

ABC News reported, in response to the elevated threat, 15,000 National Guardsmen could be deployed around Biden’s inauguration day festivities.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Advises People NOT To Attend The Inauguration  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
