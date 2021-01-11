CLOSE
Girl Power: Xavier University names first female president in 190 years

In case you needed a reason to believe that change is in the air; you can get that inspiration right here ladies! After 190 years, Xavier Universit has named its FIRST ever female president in 190 YEARS! Cheers to the girls today! Another great win for women’s equality thanks to Colleen Hanycz!

Xavier University’s new president is bringing two firsts to the 190-year-old school.

Colleen Hanycz, whose selection was announced Monday morning, will be the first woman and the first layperson — someone who is not a member of the clergy — to assume the school’s highest-ranking position.

Her predecessor, the Rev. Michael Graham, was a priest who held the job for 20 years before announcing his retirement in early 2020.

