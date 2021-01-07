CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Belly Full Of Blessed Baby: Fantasia & Her Hubby Reveal The Gender Of Third Child

Pregnant Fantasia Barrino shared some exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, revealing the gender of her and her hubby’s baby. They’re having a girl!

The gender reveal party seemed lit! Fantasia shared video clips Tuesday evening in her IG story, showing off pink fireworks and her family cheering, shouting their excitement for the singer’s soon-to-be bundle of joy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On her page, Fanny shared a simple “it’s a girl” message to make a formal announcement.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This new baby girl will be Barrino’s first child with her husband Kendall Taylor. She is already mom to two children, 8-year-old Dallas Xavier, and Zion Quari, 19. Her older kids are from a previous relationship, while Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

Fantasia has been quite open about her pregnancy journey, initially making the announcement on video. The 36-year-old and her husband had tried to conceive a baby through IVF before having success naturally.

Fantasia previously shared that this pregnancy had a different effect on her body compared to her experience with her older children.

“I can definitely feel everything. Third child in, so a little older now — so it hits a little different. But we are very, very especially in this time, we’re very grateful that God is bringing this type of joy to our life and we can kind of block out, or try at least to block out, a lot of the stuff that is going on and focus on this gift.” She added:” I’m feeling good. Mornings are a little tough for me but again, this is my third time riding this rodeo so I got it. I think the greatest gift that I have is a supportive husband that won’t let me touch anything, do anything, I wake up to breakfast so it makes it a whole lot better.”

Congrats to Fantasia and Taylor!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

DON’T MISS IT…

Quarantine Haircuts: Fantasia and Her Son’s Matching Fades Are The Cutest!

Fantasia Expecting First Child With Husband Kendall Taylor

BET Honors 2016, Red Carpet

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]

Fantasia Barrino has turned into a well-respected vocalist over the years after stealing our hearts winning three of American Idol in 2004. Known for her strong and raspy voice, her talent is unmatched when it comes to singing, whether it's gospel or R&B. Her top-charting hits like "When I See You" and "Truth Is" are classics that are embedded in the community as songs you must add to your "real singers" playlist. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBEKqetHU_p/ Through the years Fanny has stayed consistent with her signature look of the short edgy haircut and her style that matches.  As we celebrate her 36th birthday, here are nine times she's slayed looks doing it for the 'gram! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Belly Full Of Blessed Baby: Fantasia & Her Hubby Reveal The Gender Of Third Child  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun
 12 hours ago
01.07.21
Lil Durk ft. King Von “Still Trappin,” Future…
 13 hours ago
01.08.21
Lil Baby Protesting With The People
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Goes Platinum
 14 hours ago
01.07.21
15 items
Oh Shad: Twitter Is Clowning Bow Wow After…
 17 hours ago
01.08.21
Photos
Close