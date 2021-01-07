CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Why Trump Needs To Be Held Accountable For The Chaos At The Capitol [VIDEO]

 

Are we even surprised at this point????

Lore’l has plenty to get off her chest this morning in Who’s Cappin after the drama in Washington D.C.  Trump supporters decided to use their white privilege to invade and mob into the capitol building.  If the roles were reversed it would be completely different.

Listen to the clip to hear what Lore’l had to say to white supremacy.

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin?! Why Trump Needs To Be Held Accountable For The Chaos At The Capitol [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun
 10 hours ago
01.07.21
Lil Baby Protesting With The People
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Goes Platinum
 11 hours ago
01.07.21
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 3rd Annual Saint-Tropez Gala - Dinner & Auction
The Weeknd Shocks Social Media With New Face
 1 day ago
01.06.21
Donald Trump's Visit To Detroit Church
Twitter Suspends Trump’s Account For 12 Hours
 1 day ago
01.06.21
Photos
Close