CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

50 Drops New Music For Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Now 1st and foremost! If you’ve finished Power Book II; then I know you absolutely feel me when I say, “TYRIQ REDEEMED HIMSELF THIS SEASON!” It was an amazing and riveting storyline. If you haven’t seen it, make plans to BINGE watch it ASAP. With the excitement still high from the season finale, it looks like 50 cent is riding that wave right into POWER BOOK III. He dropped new music today.

Read more below

Source

A month ago, 50 Cent officially unveiled “Part of the Game” featuring NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez. As previously reported by REVOLT, “Part of the Game” is the theme song to Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Now, fans can enjoy the brand new music video for the track, which switches back and forth between scenes from the actual series and shots of 50 Cent cruising as he delivers the smooth hook.

Check out more details about Power Book III & 50’s new song HERE.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun
 4 hours ago
01.07.21
Lil Baby Protesting With The People
Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Goes Platinum
 5 hours ago
01.07.21
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 3rd Annual Saint-Tropez Gala - Dinner & Auction
The Weeknd Shocks Social Media With New Face
 1 day ago
01.06.21
Donald Trump's Visit To Detroit Church
Twitter Suspends Trump’s Account For 12 Hours
 1 day ago
01.06.21
Photos
Close