50 Drops New Music For Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Now 1st and foremost! If you’ve finished Power Book II; then I know you absolutely feel me when I say, “TYRIQ REDEEMED HIMSELF THIS SEASON!” It was an amazing and riveting storyline. If you haven’t seen it, make plans to BINGE watch it ASAP. With the excitement still high from the season finale, it looks like 50 cent is riding that wave right into POWER BOOK III. He dropped new music today.

A month ago, 50 Cent officially unveiled “Part of the Game” featuring NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez. As previously reported by REVOLT, “Part of the Game” is the theme song to Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Now, fans can enjoy the brand new music video for the track, which switches back and forth between scenes from the actual series and shots of 50 Cent cruising as he delivers the smooth hook.

