Gucci Mane Cuts The Check For Push Gift for Keyshia

Okay, so Gucci and Keyshia are about to make me rethink my entire dating life! Just last week Keyshia gifted Gucci a 2.5M dollar jewelry set with a chain that says “ICE DADDY”. Right when you think the baby gifts were over, Gucci cut the check TO HIS WIFE for 1 million dollars as a push gift following the birth of their son ICE.

On Monday (January 4), Davis shared a post to her Instagram Story revealing the outlandish push present she’d received from her husband. “My husband just gave me $1M for my push present,” she wrote. “WTH!!! @laflare1017.” She added several different emojis indicating she was feeling loved, angry, emotional and indifferent all at the same time.

In the same round of Instagram Stories, Davis also revealed she’d received a Louis Vuitton cube for Ice. This is the first child for the couple, but they each have children from previous relationships. Gucci is father to a 12-year-old son, while Davis has two daughters and a son.

