Diva’s Daily Dirt: Donald Trump Blocked On Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram are actually taking action against President Trump, with just two weeks left of his presidency. Mark Zuckerberg released a statement explaining the decision after the violent protest at the U.S Capitol. With Biden set to be sworn in January 20th, the platform recognizes how dangerous spreading Trump’s message could be.

Zuckerberg explained,

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.

He continued that the ban will last for at least two weeks, once the transition to Joe Biden is done and Donald Trump is no longer president. He also suggested it could last “indefinitely.”

YouTube also removed the posts from their sites. Snapchat on Wednesday morning blocked him indefinitely, before his video.

A U.S Attorney says the FEDS are looking at Trump’s role in inciting insurrection. We say, #LOCKHIMUP!

 

Dr. Dre Agrees To Pay $2 Million A Month In Temporary Spousal Support

 

Dr. Dre has agreed to pay his estranged wife Nicole Young $2 million in temporary spousal support in their ongoing divorce. However, as for the $5 million in lawyer fees Young asked for–that’s a no go.

The music mogul is cutting one check only. She will have to pay for her lawyer fees out of the $2 million. This is all in place just until their next divorce hearing in April.

Up until now, Dr. Dre has reportedly been paying $293,306 a month in temporary aid to his soon-to-be ex wife. We are wondering if his most recent hospitalization encouraged him to just cut the check and save the stress.

We hope this divorce is settled amicably and for him to have a full recovery!

 

