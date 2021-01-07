DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun

Employees of a Rodeo Drive store reportedly called the authorities on DaBaby and his entourage. Less than an hour ago, we reported on DaBaby being detained by officers in Beverly Hills, and now it’s being reported that the rapper has been arrested. DaBaby has had a string of run-ins with the law in recent years as he’s been reportedly involved in altercations with a promoter, a hotel employee, and with police in his hometown. According to reports, he was taken into custody on Thursday (January 7) after police found a firearm in his vehicle.
Pro-Trump Terrorists Storm Capitol Building After Donald Trump Puts Battery In Their Backs During Speech
1. Exactly what they are.
Holy Shit our nations capitol is under attack by terrorists.— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 6, 2021
2. FACTS
What you're seeing at the U.S. Capitol isn't anarchy.— Del. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) January 6, 2021
It's a violent attempt by domestic terrorists at overthrowing representative democracy in favor of racist authoritarianism.
3. SMH
We are witnessing one of the darkest days in American history.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 6, 2021
The President must immediately condemn the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol and deploy the National Guard to keep Members of Congress safe and allow a peaceful transition of power.
4. No lies detected.
This must also be said. This is what happens when one group of Americans are taught generationally to believe they are the sole, true owners of a country their ancestors seized from the indigenous and reaped via the blood and toil of others they never viewed as fully human.— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 6, 2021
5. YUP
Do believe the Capitol would be bathed in blood if Black folks stormed DC like this.— Jeff (@JeffJSays) January 6, 2021
It happens when we protest PEACEFULLY!
Whiteness is the Starman from Super Mario Bros.
6. Unbelievable
they shot Breonna Taylor in her own home.. sleeping in her own bed...— Aretha's Casket Pumps (@Nothinbuttreble) January 6, 2021
these white men are walking around capitol and reading nancy pelosi's email... and not one shot has been fired.
7. Fox being Fox
fox is framing this as a shortage of capitol security, as opposed to terrorist action encouraged by the president.— ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) January 6, 2021
8. Excellent question
Tell me again why we can’t defund the police & military when they’ve shown us today that they don’t intend to use any of their expensive gear to protect the Capitol from a domestic invasion?— usa is a failed state (@BreeNewsome) January 6, 2021
9. Pretty much
This can no longer be called a "bloodless coup." Blood has been spilled at the Capitol.— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2021
Trump's Rebellion is simply a coup now.
10. Absolutely ridiculous
Cops as white supremacists storm the capitol: pic.twitter.com/RmbNJ4bH8c— Arin Hanson, Who Shakes The World (@egoraptor) January 6, 2021