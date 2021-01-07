DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun

Continue reading Pro-Trump Terrorists Storm Capitol Building After Donald Trump Puts Battery In Their Backs During Speech

[caption id="attachment_938988" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the presidential election numerous times already. Still, the lame racist group, the Proud Boys and Pro-Trump terrorists, has not gotten the message, and now all hell has broken loose in the nation's capital, and Donald Trump is to blame. Lame-duck President Donald Trump put the batteries into these moron's backs now they are out of control. Things went left yesterday evening (Jan.5) while Georgia came through in the clutch after Trump successfully sabotaged the Georgia runoff elections, the Proud Boys were in the streets crying about their lord and savior losing. The protests took place on the eve of the day where the house and senate will come together to certify the Electoral Votes and Joe Biden's victory finally. Despite the city preparing before the thousands of crazies embarked on D.C. by mobilizing the National Guard and increasing police presence, things still managed to get out of hand. [caption id="attachment_938982" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Later in the evening, minor scuffles broke out between Pro-Trump supporters and counterprotesters D.C.’s local ABC station reported despite law enforcement's best efforts to keep them separated. The Washington Post reported that a group of about 200 protestors approached a police line after 10 p.m. at Black Lives Matter Plaza and punched and shoved officers on the line with officers using pepper spray to break up the crowds. According to a D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesperson, a woman and two D.C. police officers were sent to the hospital. https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1346658756285894661?s=20 But the madness wouldn't end there. It would only be a precursor to what was coming. Wednesday (Jan.6), the protests made their way to the Capitol Building's steps after being encouraged by Donald Trump himself. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1346900434540240897?s=20 Protestors stormed their way inside the building, overwhelming Capitol Police and eventually forcing Senate and House members, including Vice President Mike Pence, to be escorted and evacuated off the grounds. Mind-blowing images of protestors inside the Capitol Building after they stormed are flooding Twitter timelines. https://twitter.com/NickCiletti/status/1346912874321494018?s=20 https://twitter.com/AustinKellerman/status/1346910314013474822?s=20 Many wonder where the National Guard is to help deescalate the situation, but there are now reports that The Defense Department has denied a request by DC officials. https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/status/1346914066116259842?s=20 It's absolutely sheer madness. There are reports of one woman being shot in the chest. https://twitter.com/MikeDelMoro/status/1346910181075021828?s=20 The situation is still developing. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: SAUL LOEB / Getty