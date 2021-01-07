CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Lil Nas X On His Children’s Book, Dealing With Internet Trolls, & Finally Addresses Bobby Lytes

The “Old Town Road” creator Lil Nas X is back in 2021 with more than just one hit record.  He joined The Morning Hustle to talk about his new children’s book ‘C Is For Country’ and speaking on how he wants to be the voice for living in your truth authentically. Besides his new album, he also dived into the gaming world. 

Listen to how he deals with internet trolls and why he has responded to Bobby Lytes yet on social media! 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Lil Nas X On His Children’s Book, Dealing With Internet Trolls, & Finally Addresses Bobby Lytes  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 3rd Annual Saint-Tropez Gala - Dinner & Auction
The Weeknd Shocks Social Media With New Face
 19 hours ago
01.06.21
Donald Trump's Visit To Detroit Church
Twitter Suspends Trump’s Account For 12 Hours
 19 hours ago
01.06.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 23 hours ago
01.06.21
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears,” Last Days &…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
Photos
Close