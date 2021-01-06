CLOSE
Hip Hop Spot: Master P Wants To Make Allen Iverson the Michael Jordan of Reebok [WATCH]

Headkrack updates you on Dr. Dre’s health scare.  He is currently recovering from a brain aneurysm and is expecting to be home soon. They also discuss the brilliant business idea of a diaper company from Wack 100 and The Morning Hustle love Iverson, but we think this idea may have been better back in the 2000s.

