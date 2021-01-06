CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Twitter Suspends Trump’s Account For 12 Hours

Donald Trump's Visit To Detroit Church

Twitter locked President Donald Trump’s account while Facebook and YouTube removed one of his videos after throngs of his supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, marking the harshest confrontation to date between the president and the social media companies. Twitter also threatened to permanently suspend Trump from the platform if he violated its rules again — even as a chorus of Democrats, civil rights activists and others urged the company to kick him off now for stoking attacks on the legitimacy of his election loss.

