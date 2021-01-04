Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nicki Minaj Sued For ‘Rich Sex’ Record + More

Nicki Minaj Sued For ‘Rich Sex’ Record, Husband’s Alleged Victim Pleads To Be Left Alone

Nicki Minaj can’t seem to catch a break in the new year. News broke earlier today, that the superstar was being sued for $200 million by Brinx Billions for allegedly stealing the song “Rich Sex” from him. Now, the rap queen is being mentioned in a viral video from her husband, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim from over 20 years ago.

His alleged rape victim has spoken out on a few different occasions without ever showing her face but this time is different. This time she seems extremely shaken and fed up. She posted this video directing it to Nicki and Kenneth, asking them to stop harassing her.

Bobby Shmurda New Release Date

Looks like Bobby Shmurda got some good news on the first Monday of 2021!

The latest New York state correctional records reveal a new release date for the GS9 rapper is set for February 23rd. Yup! A conditional release for next month! Bobby was going on his sixth year behind bars but hopefully he will be reunited with his family and fans soon!

