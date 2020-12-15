CLOSE
Roc Nation Partners To Publish Books From Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert & More

According to the press release, Roc Lit 101 will be led by Chris Jackson, the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Random House imprint One World and a recent recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Center for Fiction along Jana Fleishman, executive vice president of Roc Nation.Random House and Roc Nation have promised “books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature.” To start off the venture, it will be “Till the End,” a memoir by the retired pitching star CC Sabathia; and music journalist Danyel Smith’s “Shine Bright,” a story of Black women in music that combines memoir, criticism and biography.

Future drops from the new company include a book by Meek Mill on “criminal justice and survival,” memoirs by Yo Gotti and Fat Joe and even a fantasy fiction from Lil Uzi Vert.

