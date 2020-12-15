Swae Lee Offers Up $20K For Lost Hard Drive

One of the most talented songwriters in the game, hitmaker Swae Lee is likely very stressed out because, this week, he lost his hard drive at the airport. The singer, who is one half of rap group Rae Sremmurd, explained that a bunch of unreleased music is on the hard drive. He’s offering a huge amount of money for somebody to recover it.
Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her For Promoting So-Called Diet Culture
“My sleep has improved (and), my hydration, my mental stability, my skin”.— Nick Ryan (@_nickryan_) December 15, 2020
“Every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want to with THEIR bodies.” - Lizzo
Thank you @lizzo for being an inspiration. Thank you for your music and flawless talent. You do you Queen! #lizzo pic.twitter.com/Ws8WGpfMDp
The hate for #Lizzo is mad stupid yall should be happy shes trying to be healthy shes aloud to share her path to her version of greatness. The people of the internet are just mad bitter. @lizzo does not need yall approval to so what she want with her body. pic.twitter.com/ddqj32HI59— 🌻🌻sunchildk🌻🌻 (@sunchildk1) December 15, 2020
A friend I worked w/ says a movement with no race analysis will only improve outcomes for white people. I'm seeing that play out in the convo about Lizzo in the fat liberation space. No one is above critique but having a sense of ownership of a Black woman's body is uncomfortable— Ryan Ken, True Prince of Wales (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) December 15, 2020
This is a perfect example of never being able to please everyone. Lizzo did a juice cleanse and people immediately labeled her & told her she was buying into “diet culture.” Ya’ll are some fucking miserable psychos out there. pic.twitter.com/y5RxjRhc9T— Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) December 15, 2020
Lizzo - fat, happy, talented.— FEMINazgûl, B.A. (@WordsOnIce) December 15, 2020
You, "How dare she be happy?!"
Lizzo - working on herself, happy, talented.
You, "How DARE she?!?"
Me. FUCK OFF, you hateful, insecure, misogynoiristas! pic.twitter.com/JuqGX3dQVf
Good morning to @lizzo, hope she’s enjoying her day and ignoring folx. pic.twitter.com/lN3kdFpSF8— Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) December 15, 2020
Not sure who needs to hear this but #Lizzo is not a disappointment to the anti-diet and body positivity movements for posting her smoothie challenge & before/after pics. She is a human, doing the best she can for her health in the moment & we don't need to drag anyone for that.— Yellow Plate Vegan (@YellowPlateVeg) December 15, 2020
A lot of big girls really, really look up to Lizzo, I think they feel like they losing their hero.... but this is not a betrayal. She don’t know y’all.— Jennnnn 🇯🇲🇬🇾 (@jennveee) December 15, 2020
So, let y'all tell it @lizzo can't be fat, so she changes her diet. Now, she can't be skinny! Damn, can she just be HAPPY?! However SHE defines it. #yallareannoying— LaTonya Foster (@GirlGoneBoss) December 15, 2020
This is my take on lizzo going on a diet pic.twitter.com/o86quZADBk— Ash (@officialtomboi2) December 15, 2020
Stay out of Lizzo’s business.— LookAtDustin (@LookAtDustin) December 15, 2020
Those mad at Lizzo unfollow me right now.— Ivy Park Beam (@ScottieBeam) December 15, 2020
lizzo doesn’t owe fat white women anything ummm...— Ivyprofen 💊✨ (@IvyKungu) December 15, 2020
If youre skinny and ESPECIALLY if youre not black i would advise avoiding talking out your ass about the Lizzo situation. Seriously.— libra stan account✨ (@NikkiCallowayy) December 15, 2020
idc what a woman does with her body but we applaud adele for her weight loss and cancel lizzo for doing a juice cleanse? just say you hate black women— miski 🛸 (@musegold) December 15, 2020