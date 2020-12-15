CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Swae Lee Offers Up $20K For Lost Hard Drive

Swae Lee at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

One of the most talented songwriters in the game, hitmaker Swae Lee is likely very stressed out because, this week, he lost his hard drive at the airport. The singer, who is one half of rap group Rae Sremmurd, explained that a bunch of unreleased music is on the hard drive. He’s offering a huge amount of money for somebody to recover it.

