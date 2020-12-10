Kid Cudi Will Star In ‘Real Life’ Movie

Continue reading DaniLeigh Posts Photo Of Her & DaBaby, Baby Momma & Single Twitter Puts Salt In The Game

[caption id="attachment_935837" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: DaniLeigh / Instagram[/caption] In some circles, it isn't real unless your significant other posts you on the 'Gram and it appears that DaBaby is now a taken man if that thought remains valid. Singer DaniLeigh posted a cozy photo of her and the Charlotte, N.C. rapper but some on Twitter aren't putting up heart eye emojis just yet. DaniLeigh, 25, is seen in the photo hugging DaBaby, 28, from behind as he stares off to the side while showing off his fresh fade. DaniLeigh looks into the camera lovingly, while writing in the caption, "My baby [heart emoji] idc." As some might know, the couple has been professional partners for a while with DaniLeigh getting the dance moves in sync for DaBaby's "BOP" video, and the rapper appeared on DaniLeigh's "Levi High" track. Over the summer, it appeared that their relationship fizzled after speculation that they were actually together swirled about. The latest photo and its caption seem to take note of the couple's ups and downs. However, the wrinkle in all of this is MeMe, the mother of DaBaby's two young children, which some on Twitter feels is too much of a hurdle for DaniLeigh to overcome. MeMe actually got into some Twitter funk with MeMe but it has since died down. As it stands, the secrecy of the relationship in the past has some thinking this isn't the move DaBaby wanted and that the pressure of denying it got to be too much. Others believe that with a 6-year-old and 3-year-old, DaBaby won't have time to work on his new situation with DaniLeigh. To counter all that, DaBaby posted a video of him dancing in the kitchen and eating with DaniLeigh onto his Instagram Story feed so it definitely feels real this time. Check out the salty Twitter reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CIZ02XMlUcY/ -- Photo: Instagram