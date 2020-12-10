Kid Cudi Will Star In ‘Real Life’ Movie

Grammy-winning recording artist, Kid Cudi, will soon star and produce in a film adaptation of “Real Life,” the partly autobiographical, coming-of-age debut novel written by Brandon Taylor.
“Beyond excited to be launching my production company Mad Solar and partnering with Bron, whose creative vision and storytelling has transformed the industry,” Kid Cudi told Deadline. “I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing and can’t WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin’.”
DaniLeigh Posts Photo Of Her & DaBaby, Baby Momma & Single Twitter Puts Salt In The Game
DaniLeigh Posts Photo Of Her & DaBaby, Baby Momma & Single Twitter Puts Salt In The Game
1.
1 of 20
Dani Leigh is giving me very much bird behavior vibes 🥴 sis don’t get on here bitching when that MF takes his ass home and put yo ass on DND .....cause it’s “Family” time 😴🥴#Danileigh #DaBaby pic.twitter.com/vqZff03lSc— SLAYSARAH 💅🏿 (@SlaySlaysarah) December 5, 2020
2.
2 of 20
More power to Danileigh for posting her baby. We will see how this turns out in the next couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/cW8P3QUSPn— Allison Allen (@3rdgen49er) December 5, 2020
3.
3 of 20
DaniLeigh really dumb and naive. Dababy got a 6 year old son and like a 3 yr old daughter with the same babymama. That’s at least 15 years that he has to deal with the woman. You telling me he isn’t going to hit it ever again? Delusional.— Papi Petty (@papi_petty) December 5, 2020
4.
4 of 20
Danileigh and DaBaby are a perfect example of what happens when you out your relationship on the internet. EVERYONE and they mama can have sum to say and i don't wanna give mfers that kinda power.— . (@HuemanOfTheYear) December 5, 2020
5.
5 of 20
Danileigh with Dababy now!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/6C6AZkhzug— rychuu: Zendaya...I miss you (@LOOT_Raichu) December 5, 2020
6.
6 of 20
Danileigh sprung off the baby something crazy cus id be damned 🤡— Kasha✨ (@KashaDestini) December 5, 2020
7.
7 of 20
I’d be lying if I said Danileigh and the Dababy don’t look cute in this pic.twitter.com/BgBWCodjGg— Jayto DaMoon (@paymebitchbaby) December 5, 2020
8.
8 of 20
Is DaniLeigh black? 😅 because...— female reindeer frm rudolph claymation (@dollfacetaaaate) December 5, 2020
9.9 of 20
10.
10 of 20
This nigga da baby done took my baby DaniLeigh... I’m HURT 😔— LilC.TheReaper♿️ (@Santino_Wade) December 5, 2020
11.
11 of 20
All y'all are talking out Danileigh and DaBaby and all I'm thinking is that i can't fuck with her cos she says "nigga" with confidence.— . (@HuemanOfTheYear) December 5, 2020
12.
12 of 20
Social Media : “ DaniLeigh and Da Baby are officially dating “— A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) December 5, 2020
Everybody : pic.twitter.com/BJLF2nftUA
13.
13 of 20
First: ASAP Rocky & Rihanna— liyema (@jusliyema) December 5, 2020
Second: Danileigh & DaBaby
2020 I forgive you slightly for what you've done 😔🙏❤️
14.
14 of 20
All imma say is “DaniLeigh, I understand” 😂😂😂😂 I swear I do— IG: flyguy.wdk (@_iAintShit__Yet) December 5, 2020
15.
15 of 20
Me liking the picture of @DaniLeigh and DaBaby with my broken heart, but trying to be happy for them. pic.twitter.com/6OZvyersNL— Turrinnn (@Turrrinnn) December 5, 2020
16.
16 of 20
DaniLeigh and da baby don’t sit right with me. Niggas be lying and side bitches love going public.— BABYBRAZY (@NrthWestIndies) December 5, 2020
17.
17 of 20
DaniLeigh dominican so ofc she like cornballs— Robert Covington Hate Acct (@HxffaDash) December 5, 2020
18.
18 of 20
DaniLeigh being a sidechick is wild— PERC ANGLE (@PrinceMarcus_27) December 5, 2020
19.
19 of 20
just saw danileigh call dababy her baby... life can't be real bro pic.twitter.com/MwQyaE5Cq4— roody® (@fils_aimer) December 5, 2020
20.
20 of 20
DaniLeigh straight up dickmatized.— Jahla (@JahlaOfficial) December 5, 2020