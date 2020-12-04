FUBU Is Trending After Twitter User Asks If We Know It Means ‘For Us By Us’

#BlackTwitter is on fire today. The morning began with Jay Z trending as fans flooded social media to share his most prolific lyrics in celebration of his birthday. Then, Black Panther star Letita Wright started trending and we wish we didn’t know why. Then suddenly, out of nowhere, FUBU rose the trending tab ranks. Yes, For Us By Us FUBU.

It all started when Twitter user @KiarraLe_ posed a really unaware question that sparked an entire trending topic.

Did y’all know FUBU was black owned? And means “For Us By Us” — Ki (@KiarraLe_) December 4, 2020

Why yes. Yes we did know that. Sis pretty much lost her Black card. Then, really giving the topic momentum, “Hair Love” author Matthew A. Cherry shared a nostalgic clip of LL Cool J wearing a FUBU hat in a Gap commercial.

LL will still forever be the 🐐 for wearing a Fubu hat while literally doing a commercial for The Gap. https://t.co/YL3BAtcbHk pic.twitter.com/z9ABPxPcAq — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 4, 2020

Shark Tank investor and CEO of FUBU Daymond John then hopped on the thread to give us the back story behind the legendary moment, remembering “all of a sudden he slips ‘For Us By Us’ in the commercial. We couldn’t make enough product so the kids started going to the Gap for FUBU. Gap finds out almost three weeks later after the commercials airing. They spent about 30 million dollars on this commercial — they pull the commercial but then all of a sudden they find out the target market they were trying to hit increased by 300% because the kids thought they could get FUBU at Gap.”

The story behind the LL Cool J Gap commercial. #FUBU baby! pic.twitter.com/jIW8ECnXD9 — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) December 4, 2020

The 2 black people working at Gap corporate watching the ad through the conference room window knowing LL gave FUBU mad free advertising but they weren't invited to the meeting so…. pic.twitter.com/kChOeA33Sz — STAY YO ASS IN THE HOUSE (@GabStaton) December 4, 2020

It’s safe to say LL Cool J put the influence in influencer long before influencers were a thing. Never to disappoint, #BlackTwitter followed up the history lesson with nostalgic tweets about the streetwear brand that was hot long before the brands we see celebrities in today. Back when Sean John, RocaWear and BabyPhat were indicators of your swag class.

All this talk about FUBU got me missing the jacket I had when I was younger. 🥴 — asha (@_ashajohnson) December 4, 2020

Look I went to high school in the early 2000s where all the popular name brand clothing lines are damn near extinct or considered vintage now. •FUBU

•Meoshe

•Karl Kani

•Ecko

•Enyce Feel free to add on more lol — Idris Elbow 💪🏾 (@YallLuvCris) December 4, 2020

we bout to start rocking FUBU again? I think I'm all out of my vintage gear… — Rev. Anttimo Bennett (@RevAnttimo) December 4, 2020

In 2019, FUBU announced a partnership with Century 21 to feature their “Can’t Resist a Classic,” which was a modern take on their vintage designs.

