FUBU Is Trending After Twitter User Asks If We Know It Means ‘For Us By Us’

A Twitter user sparked a whole trending movement after she asked her followers if they knew FUBU was Black-owned and means "For Us By Us."

Macy's and FUBU Present "Backstage With LL Cool J" - June 4, 1997

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

#BlackTwitter is on fire today. The morning began with Jay Z trending as fans flooded social media to share his most prolific lyrics in celebration of his birthday. Then, Black Panther star Letita Wright started trending and we wish we didn’t know why. Then suddenly, out of nowhere, FUBU rose the trending tab ranks. Yes, For Us By Us FUBU.

It all started when Twitter user @KiarraLe_ posed a really unaware question that sparked an entire trending topic.

 

Why yes. Yes we did know that. Sis pretty much lost her Black card. Then, really giving the topic momentum, “Hair Love” author Matthew A. Cherry shared a nostalgic clip of LL Cool J wearing a FUBU hat in a Gap commercial.

 

Shark Tank investor and CEO of FUBU Daymond John then hopped on the thread to give us the back story behind the legendary moment, remembering “all of a sudden he slips ‘For Us By Us’ in the commercial. We couldn’t make enough product so the kids started going to the Gap for FUBU. Gap finds out almost three weeks later after the commercials airing. They spent about 30 million dollars on this commercial — they pull the commercial but then all of a sudden they find out the target market they were trying to hit increased by 300% because the kids thought they could get FUBU at Gap.”

It’s safe to say LL Cool J put the influence in influencer long before influencers were a thing. Never to disappoint, #BlackTwitter followed up the history lesson with nostalgic tweets about the streetwear brand that was hot long before the brands we see celebrities in today. Back when Sean John, RocaWear and BabyPhat were indicators of your swag class.

In 2019, FUBU announced a partnership with Century 21 to feature their “Can’t Resist a Classic,” which was a modern take on their vintage designs.

