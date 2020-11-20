Bobby Brown Jr.’s Final Tweets Reveal He Was In Love As Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence

Bobby Brown Jr.‘s social media activity in the days before he was found dead this week has provided a glimpse into his mindstate as officials in California work to determine the cause of his death. In particular, a series of tweets centered on his girlfriend suggest he was deeply in love with a woman he affectionately referred to as “wifey” in one tweet he pinned to the top of his Twitter timeline just its past Sunday.

The relationship he shared with a woman identified as Anna Reed was coming into focus after she broke her silence following his death on Wednesday when he was found dead in his home in Los Angeles.

Earlier that same day, Brown tweeted about his dedication to Reed, suggesting he was monogamous and loyal to her.

If me and my girl can’t hit , I’m not hitting . 😋 — Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 18, 2020

Three days earlier, he tweeted three photos of the two of them and captioned the social media post with two words: “Wifey Alert.”

That was on the same day that Brown tweeted at Reed to declare, “I LOVE YOU.”

Hey @AnnaReed1998 I LOVE YOU. — Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020

The feeling was obviously mutual as Reed took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn Brown’s death in a tweet that described him in part as “an angel” and her “soul mate.”

The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate🥺 — babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020

Reed also tweeted a provocative photo of the two of them on Saturday.

Earlier that day, Reed suggested in a tweet that her relationship with Brown prompted “all his ex’s” to “keep hating.”

Imm be the reason all his ex’s keep hating — babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 14, 2020

That seemed to be what Brown was referring to in a tweet he posted the next day that was accompanied by the hashtag, “happilytaken.”

Why is that when you cuff someone , girls start coming out the woodworks in they feelings ? Like —— WHERE DID THIS ENERGY COME FROM! 🤣 #respectfully #happilytaken — Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020

Brown, a budding singer whose namesake father became and R&B superstar in the 1980s, was found dead by emergency medical technicians responding to a call Wednesday afternoon. It was unclear who notified the authorities. Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee told USA Today it didn’t appear that there was any evidence of foul play. TMZ reported Bobby Brown’s death first Wednesday evening.

He was apparently in the process of trying to launch his own successful singing career. Posts from his Instagram show he was prepping a music video for a song called “Say Something” back in September.

His music on streaming services dates back to 2018.

Madame Noire noted that “Bobby Brown Jr. was featured on the short-lived Bravo reality series Being Bobby Brown.”

Bobby Brown Jr. prompted recollections of the tragic deaths of his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown and her mother — his former step-mother — Whitney Houston. Bobbi Kristina was just 22 years old when she died. Their untimely deaths about three years apart were both caused by accidental drownings because of drug use.

Nick Gordon, the former fiancé of Bobbi Kristina, was ultimately found responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate. However, Gordon was found dead after overdosing on heroin earlier this year. He was only 30 years old.

Bobby Brown Jr. was very protective of Bobbi Kristina and wasn’t thrilled about all the attention he was receiving in the wake of his sister’s death. Back in 2015, he expressed his frustrations and grief over his sister’s death in a series of since-deleted tweets.

