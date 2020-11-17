CLOSE
Whos’ Cappin?! MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Didn’t Even Vote [WATCH]

Lore’l had to call CAP on Lil’ Pump this morning after reports surfaced that the rapper didn’t even vote in the election. This is after he very publicly endorsed the Trump campaign, even joining the president at a rally. Maybe he didn’t vote because he was introduced as Lil Pimp, not Pump. Who knows, but this is just another example as to why you shouldn’t always follow your favorite celebs!

