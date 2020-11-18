After 7 seasons, “Iyanla: Fix My Life” will be ending.

Iyanla Vanzant calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show (RPMS) to discuss what viewers can expect from the final season of the hit series. It has already featured interesting storylines from some of your favorites like comedian Luenell and you can expect even more jarring stories.

So what’s next for Iyanla? It involves TV but not how you think. Vanzant told the RPMS, she plans to “sit bra-less and watch mindless television.”

Check out the full interview above.

Iyanla Vanzant Talks Life After ‘Fix My Life’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

