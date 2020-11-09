30 Under 30 Honoree – Amani Rasheed

Name: Amani Rasheed

Age: 24

Job Title: CEO of She Is Her

Amani Rasheed is the CEO of Sheisher Extensions. Having been dubbed the “Youngest in Charge” by her peers. At the tender age of 22 her brand was created with the sole purpose of enhancing the beauty in this world. By serving as a change agent in her community she has done just that. Through community service, Fostering Families during the holidays, School supply giveaways and so much more. She has gone so far as to purchase real estate in the city putting action behind the phrase buying back the block.

