30 Under 30 Honoree – Ashley Nkadi

Name: Ashley Nkadi

Age: 26

Job Title: Digital Organizer, Consultant & Writer

Ashley graduated from the University of Cincinnati (UC) in 2016 with a B.S. in Neuroscience. Her interest in social justice catalyzed when she co-founded The Irate 8, a student-activist movement, on UC’s campus in response to the fatal police shooting of Samuel Dubose.

After graduation, Ashley worked and organized at BYP100 as a Communications Manager. Now, she leverages her background in neuroscience, leadership, organizing, and social justice to create strategic communications and digital content for organizations, businesses, campaigns, and universities. At the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), I consult as a Digital Organizer, and recently took the digital lead on the BREATHE Act, a visionary, modern-day Civil Rights Act.

Ashley writes about social justice, identity, race, and politics for publications such as GQ, Playboy, Teen Vogue, The Root, and Essence Magazine. She currently attends the College of Law at the University of Cincinnati, where she is a fellow of the Nathaniel R. Jones Center for Race, Gender, and Social Justice and an executive council member of the Student Bar Association.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: