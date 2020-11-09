30 Under 30 Honoree – Crystal Obryant

Name: Crystal Obryant

Age: 28

Job Title: Youth Development at CRC

Crystal O’Bryant, along with her sisters, started a non profit organization to help young women and men grow as an individual, build life long bonds and friendships, and most importantly stay active and healthy. The passion for Double Dutch that started many years ago for Crystal carried into adulthood. For 13 years of her life it was all about Double Dutch. As a child Crystal traveled every year for competition meeting people from all over the world like China, France, New York, New Jersey, and many more places. Throughout those 13 years of complete passion for jumping Crystal won 12 world championships. This is why Crystal helped start and coach the Cincinnati Elite Double Dutch team. 3 years in a row they dominated Double Dutch winning first and second place titles.

