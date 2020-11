Name: Deja Taylor

Age: 21

Job Title: Hair Stylist

Deja Taylor, a 21 year old hairstylist from Cincinnati, OH! Deja has been obsessed with hair since about 13 years old and currently has a salon based in Cincinnati. Hair is literally Deja’s passion & she couldn’t see herself doing anything else. Having served hundreds of clients in the tri-state, Deja has made herself quite the popular household name providing excellent service in hair care and styling.

