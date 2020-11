Name: Rayven Ferrell

Age: 25

Job Title: Actress

Rayven Ferrell is a young actress who attended the School for Creative and Performing Arts, who then took off with her acting career. She has been featured on movies such as The Tupac Movie, The Bobby Brown Story, The Hate You Give and “Stolen By My Mother”, the Kamiya Mobley Story. At the young age of 25, she has already accomplished quite a bit in the acting world.

