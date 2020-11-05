30 Under 30 Honoree – Rico Morton

Name: Rico Morton

Age: 29

Job Title: Pure Destiny founder

Rico Morton is a Dot connector and Founder of PureDestiny, a PR firm that connects brands with athletes, influencers, and curate publishing and label opportunities for talented artists! After spending nearly five years networking and navigating with top music industry professionals for multiple startups, Rico decided to dive into entertainment and create his own business. Rico noticed its how well you can connect with the heart-beating people you’re trying to help and communicate your message effectively back to them. Rico has landed coverage in broadcast outlets around Atlanta, Georgia , including the iHeart Media, Dash Radio, CeeSoDope and many more to name. He has partnered with huge brands to curate events such as Microsoft, Reebok, Hip Hop weekly magazines, and many more. He’s also worked with labels such as Street execs, QC, and many more. In addition to his Brand and marketing experience, Rico is an Inspiring mentor. Rico has dedicated countless hours back in his hometown, Cincinnati Ohio, speaking to youths about monetary management, entrepreneurship, and more.

