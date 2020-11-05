30 Under 30 Honoree – Jordan Bankston

Name: Jordan Bankston

Age: 25

Job Title: Founder & CEO of Forever Kings

Jordan Bankston, Founder & CEO of Forever Kings, a non profit that exists to change the narrative placed on young men of color. Jordan has spent many years mentoring and taking care of young men. He’s 25 years old, strong and a fearless believer in God. Jordan Bankston has been an amazing example to young men ranging from 13-18. He has created a place for young men to change the stigma. Forever Kings founded by Jordan Bankston will be forever needed. This organization has taught young men the importance of community, unity and integrity. His constantly encourages our youth to be the best version of themselves.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: