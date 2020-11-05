30 Under 30 Honoree – Fiona Turner

Name: Fiona Turner

Age: 30

Job Title: North America Hand Dish Consumer Analytics & Insights Senior Manager at Procter & Gamble

Fiona Turner is halfway through her 9th year at Procter & Gamble as the North America Hand Dish Consumer Analytics & Insights Senior Manager. Outside of managing consumer insights on 3 national brands, she was also the consumer insights leader for one of P&Gs corporate initiative teams that produced “The Look,” a short film that intended to foster conversations about racial bias, particularly towards African American males, in hopes to raise awareness and ultimately bring about change. She also serves as the creative dance and design director for P&Gs vocal choir, The Voices of Destiny. Outside of work she enjoys having adventures with her 3 children, she coaches cheerleading for Princeton Little Vikings Association, and often times finds herself performing in different theatre plays or vocal performances.

