30 Under 30 Honoree – Sarah Kent

Name: Sarah Kent

Age: 29

Job Title: Outreach Manager for Great Parks Nature Center

Sarah Kent is the Outreach Manager for Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit, a new nature center she opened in Roselawn last year through Great Parks. Sarah teaches nature education through community outreach and the goal is to provide a green space for the local community. Sarah also teaches classes ranging from astronomy to local geology to native animals. Sarah is currently helping Roselawn start their community garden. Sarah Kent is the youngest BIPOC woman to be a manager at Great Parks of Hamilton County and her goal is to connect people to nature. Sarah earned her BS in Biology at Mount Saint Joseph, and her minor was art. Sarah is also a professional artist who has sculpted and made items for The Newport Aquarium, she redesigned the current Kentucky Wildcats mascot, Universal Studios, and other museum exhibits. As a hobby Sarah’s art connects people to nature and tells a story. She also enjoys doing SFX makeup.

