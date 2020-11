Name: Demarcus Smith

Age: 24

Job Title: CEO of Feed The Youth Foundation

Demarcus Smith is the CEO of FeedTheYouth Foundation a non-profit organization in the greater Cincinnati area focused 100% on helping support youth socially, academically, and athletically. Feed The Youths mission is to empower and educate promising inner-city youth with integrity, respect, and confidence to enable them to be student athletes and leaders in our community.

