30 Under 30 Honoree – Manuel Foggie

Name: Manuel Foggie

Age: 23

Job Title: Legal Operator at General Electric

Manuel Foggie is a Cincinnati native he Graduated from The University of Cincinnati majoring in Legal Studies with a minor in Social Psychology. Manuel Foggie has been a firefighter for 5 years with the Colerain Fire Department. Manuel was the Vice President and treasurer of the Cincinnati NAACP Youth and College division as well as the founder and former President of a campus organization called Leaders of Tomorrow which was a brotherhood/ sisterhood mentoring program for inner city students. In 2017 Mr. Foggie was the youngest to run for Cincinnati City Council at the age 19. He was able to get little under 4000 votes with only one endorsement. His Senior year of college he used his own money to buy 500 backpacks and filled them all for free to give away to students in the community. At that event he was able to give out 500 book bags, fed 155 people and helped 50 students get free haircuts to go back to school.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: