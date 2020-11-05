CLOSE
30 Under 30
30 Under 30

30 Under 30 Honoree – Brandon Schon

30 Under 30 Honoree

Source: 30 Under 30 Honoree / Radio One Cincinnati

  • Name: Brandon Schon
  • Age: 24
  • Job Title: Defensive Coordinator & Strength Coach at New Miami High School

Brandon Schon is a Cincinnati Native who graduated from Muskingum University. In college Brandon Schon was one of the nations top defensive players being a highly ranked national football player. Brandon gives back to the community by training young  men and women to be able to compete at their highest level of potential and is the Owner and Operator of Dream Catcher Training. Brandon is a youth mentor and he’s currently the defense coordinator for New Miami High School. This summer Brandon also started his new lawn care business, Lawnanator’s Lawn Care & Outdoor Improvement. At the age of 24, Brandon has already accomplished so much.

