Name: Ronashe Steele

Age: 27

Job Title: owner of Studio BTQ

Ronashe’ Steele is the owner of The Studio BTQ, an online women’s boutique based out of Cincinnati Ohio. She started her business to give women the opportunity to not only stay in touch with the latest trends but to also feel very confident because when you look good, you feel good! The Studio is a place where you can be your own canvas. Fashion is Art & you’re the painter.

