CLOSE
30 Under 30
Home30 Under 30

30 Under 30 Honoree – Lauren White

30 Under 30 Honoree

Source: 30 Under 30 Honoree / Radio One Cincinnati

  • Name: Lauren White
  • Age: 23
  • Job Title: Program Coordinator at the University of Cincinnati’s Center for Community Engagement

Lauren White is a Program Coordinator for The University of Cincinnati Center for Community Engagement, as well as a spoken word artist and author of “Cries from The Dark Side of The Moon. Currently she has a BBA in Marketing, and is pursuing her Masters Degree in Educational Studies with a focus in Higher Education Leadership. Lauren serves as a board member for the Non Profit Organization, Ladies of Leadership. Lauren remains an active member in her community through work, church, school and her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
4 items
Do It For The Kids: How To Make…
 6 hours ago
11.05.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 16 hours ago
11.05.20
Cardi B Puffs 3 Cigarettes At Once To…
 16 hours ago
11.05.20
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile “A Beautiful Day,”…
 16 hours ago
11.05.20
Photos
Close