30 Under 30 Honoree – Lauren White

Name: Lauren White

Age: 23

Job Title: Program Coordinator at the University of Cincinnati’s Center for Community Engagement

Lauren White is a Program Coordinator for The University of Cincinnati Center for Community Engagement, as well as a spoken word artist and author of “Cries from The Dark Side of The Moon. Currently she has a BBA in Marketing, and is pursuing her Masters Degree in Educational Studies with a focus in Higher Education Leadership. Lauren serves as a board member for the Non Profit Organization, Ladies of Leadership. Lauren remains an active member in her community through work, church, school and her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

