30 Under 30 Honoree – Umeirra Savani

Name: Umeirra Savani

Age: 27

Job Title: Council member Greg Landsman’s Chief of Staff

Umeirra Savani, born and raised in the Greater Cincinnati area, is a Xavier University grad who started college with the intent to major in biology and eventually become a physician who would focus on women’s health issues. After 3 years of pre-medicine courses, Umeirra felt called to Politics and changed her major to Political Science and Political Communications. Umeirra started her political career as an aide to Senator Sherrod Brown and State Senator Cecil Thomas before moving on to join Ohio Together where she fell in love with campaigns. She then made the move to City Hall to work for Mayor John Cranley in City Hall and now as Councilmember Greg Landsman’s Chief of Staff. Umeirra also serves on Mayor Cranley’s Gender Equality Task Force, Strategies to End Homelessness, and as President of the newly relaunched Hamilton County Young Democrats. She hopes to use this group to get Young Professionals involved in the political process.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: