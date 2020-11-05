CLOSE
30 Under 30 Honoree – Terence Chambers

  • Name: Terence Chambers
  • Age: 28
  • Job Title: Software Engineer

Terence has procured a career working as a Software Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services. What sets Terence aside from others is his go-getter mentality! Not only is Terence working full-time, he has several side businesses including Photography and Sneaker Enthusiast.  The most recent development Terence has is becoming the Chief Information Officer of a new business called Blue Gopher. Blue Gopher is a peer-to-peer delivery service for construction sites located in Columbus, OH and expanding.

 

