Lil Boosie facing the Death Penalty if new Charges stick!!!

lil bootsie

 

MediaTakeOut.com reported to you guys that EARLIER THIS YEAR Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie was JAILED for a probation violation (a dirty p*ss test).

But that may be just the START of his legal WOES!!!

According to a ROCK SOLID MediaTakeOut.com snitch, the Baton Rouge Louisiana police arrested 5 men – including a 17 year old named Michael Louding – and charged them with a string of MURDERS that included rapper Chris “Nussie” Jackson.

And get this, our snitch claims that ALL 5 MEN are affiliates of BOOSIE – and that authorities are expecting to charge Boosie with FIRST DEGREE MURDER along with them.

The insider told MediaTakeOut.com, “Expect the charges in the next week or so.” The penalty for FIRST DEGREE MURDER in Louisiana is DEATH!!

Hope Boosie got a good LAWYER!!

