Barack Obama Urges Georgia Voters To Get Out And Vote This Election Day

Former President Barack Obama headlined an election eve rally Monday evening in Atlanta urging voters to get out to the polls and vote in one of the most important and historical elections. The sudden campaign rally came as no surprise as President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden deadlocked in Georgia. This would be the first time since 1992 that the state’s 16 electoral votes could swing.
Georgia’s civilians showed their support and rallied alongside political leaders, artists and public figures at this special drive-in mobilization rally.
Atlanta photographer, Julia Beverly captured a moment onlooking Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as former President Barack Obama spoke to Atlanta’s voters. Obama speaks on the importance of voting in this election. “We can’t abandon America. We can’t abandon the Americans who are hurt right now. We can’t abandon the young people…”
Once upon a time, Georgia was the least of any Republicans worries as it has historically scaled as a “red state.” In this election, Georgia has grabbed the attention of both campaigns, who have spent money and resources to the state in this final stretch of the race. Trump has spent a significant amount of time in Georgia this election season and just Sunday, Nov. 1 he gathered thousands of conservatives in northwest Georgia while vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris rallied the Democrats.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump introduces rapper Lil Pump as “Lil Pimp” at his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
America has been quite the political reality show these last four years, so it is no wonder why this election season is crucial to the fate of the American people. Barack Obama’s recent stop in Atlanta was not only a push for Biden but also a major boost for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as well. They joined Obama on stage while hundreds of Democratic supporters honked their horns in approval.
It is evident that Georgia’s turnout in this election is of importance to both campaigns. If the American people want to see any major change in our country, we must make today the most historic election yet. Everyone is encouraged to do their part and vote in this election, so that each American can feel safe and secure to live and be free in this country. Today is the last day to make your voice heard. Get out and vote.
Barack Obama Urges Georgia Voters To Get Out And Vote This Election Day was originally published on globalgrind.com