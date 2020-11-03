CLOSE
Soap & Glory’s New “Uplifting” Body Care Line Boost Dry Skin And Dreary Moods

More often than not, a lot of us could use a little pick me up, and I think I speak for everyone when I say coffee just isn’t cutting it these days. Complicating an already emotionally difficult year are the “winter blues.” And if seasonal affective disorder on top of increases in depression, thanks to the global pandemic, wasn’t enough, anxiousness over today’s election can make it harder and harder to get going in the morning. Most of us don’t look to our skincare products to lighten our mood, but it might be time to make that move.

Soap & Glory’s got a new line of body care products that have been formulated with a fragrance specifically curated to uplift the senses as they cleanse, scrub, and hydrate the skin. Notes of rhubarb and grapefruit are easily picked up in the citrusy floral scent which I can say, after using the Best Washes Body Wash for a month, does help pull me out of that morning fog I often experience as a result of restless nights.

Another thing I love about Best Washes is it follows the new trend of incorporating ingredients typically seen in skincare products for the face into cleansers for the body, like vitamins B5, C, and E to keep everything from the neck down soft, bright and hydrated.

When it comes to Scrub for Joy, the name says it all. This body polish has the same enlivening scent and active ingredients to help you “scrub away those worries” — in this case dry skin and a dreary mood. With the cooler months upon us, it’s even more crucial to stay on top of exfoliation and this gentle scrub, formulated with walnut shell powder, makes what may otherwise feel like a chore, a joyful shower experience.

In-shower moisturizers are a new thing too, and Soap & Glory is right on trend with All The Right Smoothes. Avocado and brazil nut oils are the hydration star in this product which also includes vitamins C and E and the signature Uplifting scent. No need to worry about residue on your winter wools or velvet with this moisturizer which washes away easily in the shower and leaves soft supple skin behind.

When it’s cold outside, the more we can do in the shower the better, so I suggest you make these product swaps ASAP. Body care may not be able to change the world, but this Uplifting line can at least change your mood toward it.

