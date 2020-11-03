CLOSE
Lil Uzi Vert Posts Pic Of Him & JT

City Girls JT Young Miami

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Fans of the two rap sensations have been confused about the nature of their relationship. Most recently, JT, who has been linked to Uzi for much of this year, tweeted that she would “drink glass” getting ever getting back with “that fuck boy”. People assumed that she was speaking about Lil Uzi Vert and, considering the fact that he just posted a picture of them together this weekend, they may have been right. Sharing a bathroom mirror selfie of himself and JT, Uzi promptly deleted the picture, but that wasn’t before the world had something to say about it.

City Girls , JT , lil uzi vert

