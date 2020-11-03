CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Having A Son Together

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are expecting their first child together. One of hip-hop’s favorite couples, Gucci and Keyshia both have kids from separate relationships but they’ve never welcomed a child into the world together. That’s all set to change in a matter of weeks. This weekend, Keyshia Ka’oir and her best-selling author husband held a gender reveal party and, while the child will only know their gender when they grow up, their assigned sex was revealed to the world.

[caption id="attachment_921265" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Lil Baby has had one incredible year when it comes to fan accolades and critical acclaim. So it raised many eyebrows when the Atlanta rapper failed to win the Hip Hop Artist of the Year category at yesterday's BET Hip Hop Awards. https://www.instagram.com/p/CG3zifvlppa/ Let's be clear, thinking Lil Baby should have won should not in any way disregard or discount the accomplishments of the winner in the aforementioned category, Megan Thee Stallion—who also beat out DaBaby, Drake, Future and Roddy Ricch. While she did drop an EP this year, Suga, which features her hit "Savage," Megan still hasn't dropped her proper solo debut. Nevertheless, she's covered TIME, was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live and traded bars with Cardi B on "WAP"—and she was unfortunately shot by Tory Lanez this year. But Lil Baby's resume has been nothing short of stellar. In 2020 he has dozens of gold and platinum singles to his name and sophomore album, My Turn, released at the end of February, was the only project to go double platinum this year. Lil Baby did pick up an award for "Best Impact Track" (his "The Bigger Picture") while Megan also took home a trophy for "Hustler of the Year" and "Best Collaboration." Another interesting fact is that despite multiple nominations of his own, DaBaby didn't win a single award. Cold game. Peep fans chime in on what happened below. https://twitter.com/wavyjjayy/status/1321485904872177664

