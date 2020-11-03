K. Michelle Takes Shots At Keyshia Cole?

Continue reading Kim Kardashian Dragged For Mask-Free Luxury Pandemic Birthday Getaway

Kim Kardashian Dragged For Mask-Free Luxury Pandemic Birthday Getaway

[caption id="attachment_921391" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] Kim Kardashian may have thought she was creating "Birthday Goals" for 2020, but instead ended up getting dragged to no end after posting pictures of her getaway showing attendees not wearing masks. On Tuesday (Oct. 27), the reality star took to social media to share pictures of her getaway with her close friends and family, noting that for her birthday she wanted a moment to reflect on when things were "normal." For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," Kim Kardashian wrote. "Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." https://www.instagram.com/p/CG2zK7WgghF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link TMZ reports that Kim K chartered a Boeing 777 and flew 40 of her closes friends to the private get-away where guests, including La La Anthony, Tristan Thompson, and fellow NBA baller Devin Booker, had their own private villas on the beach along with "essentials" including Skims pajamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPro’s, waterproof disposable cameras, among other items. Although her husband and wannabe Presidential candidate, Kanye West, wasn’t able to be there for Kim’s actual birthday, according to the site he did pull up on the vacation in the last few days. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more," Kardashian-West wrote."I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is." https://www.instagram.com/p/CG46uEnA9No/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link The gossip site's sources also state that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's island choice was a part of her "safety plan", noting that Kim picked out an island where there haven’t been any documented COVID cases, before asking guests to quarantine for 2 weeks before the trip and get multiple tests. While Kim K may have thought she was playing it safe, fans quickly reminded the socialite that her posts were not only irresponsible but ill-timed when the majority of the country is still awaiting stimulus relief from a now recessed government. https://twitter.com/JBomb11/status/1321178748079591425?s=20 While Kim didn't directly respond to the criticism, she did take time to point out the importance of voting with her last set of vacation pictures. "Now that I have your attention...this a reminder to VOTE. 6 days." https://www.instagram.com/p/CG5xfTmAQ4L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Check out more of the fan responses below.