Grown Folk Fridays w/Vic Jagger & Special Guest Fat Joe (Brought to you by FareRyder)

In our first episode of Grown Folks Friday, Vic Jagger talks with Fat Joe. Joe talks about venues including “the Fat Joe Show” on Revolt TV. How did the new show come about? Fat Joe explains how Diddy gave him the now-famous nickname “JOprah.” Joe also talk about his eating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he works to keep in shape.

Fat Joe also speaks about his thoughts on Lil Wayne’s visit with Donald Trump. Joe minces no words on Trump but is taxes the reason why rappers are endorsing 45?

Check out Grown Folk Fridays live, brought to you by FareRyder.

